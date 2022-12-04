SFSC Commencement4

SFSC graduates who gathered in the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 received congratulations and further words of wisdom.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) celebrates its new graduates with a Commencement ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6:45 p.m. at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on the SFSC Highlands Campus in Avon Park.

The Commencement speaker is Albert “A.J.” Gall, who will graduate with his Associate in Science Degree in Nursing (ADN) to become a registered nurse. A.J. aspires to one day become a travel nurse. He also plans to further his nursing career and obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

