AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) celebrates its new graduates with a Commencement ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6:45 p.m. at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on the SFSC Highlands Campus in Avon Park.
The Commencement speaker is Albert “A.J.” Gall, who will graduate with his Associate in Science Degree in Nursing (ADN) to become a registered nurse. A.J. aspires to one day become a travel nurse. He also plans to further his nursing career and obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Approximately 344 students will have met the SFSC requirements by fall Commencement. Of these, 23 will receive their Bachelor of Science in Supervision and Management (BAS-SM), four will receive their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), 103 will receive their Associate in Arts, 54 will receive their Associate in Science, 31 will receive their State of Florida High School Diploma, 13 will receive their College Credit Certificate (CCC), and 145 will receive Career Technical Certificates. Students participating in the Commencement ceremony will total 125.
Mace bearer and chief marshal for Commencement is Michelle Macbeth, and marshals are Joan Briand, Tom Bush, Rob Hampton, Mlisa Manning, Ricardo Pantoja, Dr. Mintoo Patel, Lena Phelps, Andy Polk, and Tina Stetson.
The Commencement rehearsal will be held on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts. The event will be live-streamed with access through SFSC’s website at southflorida.edu.