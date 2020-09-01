AVON PARK — Instead of a big Club Rush at one time, the annual South Florida State College fall Club Rush is running Monday through Thursday this week to accommodate social distancing.
There were fewer clubs and fewer students than usual during the first day of Club Rush on Monday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Building B Rotunda.
Student Life Coordinator Andy Polk, “We are trying to do the best we can to maintain social distancing obviously, but also provide the same services that we always have for our students.”
So it’s social distancing for Club Rush, he said, where usually there are 30 to 40 clubs, it is being staggered with a certain amount of clubs each day.
The clubs are sending out emails to students with information and videos about the clubs so the students who are not coming to campus can interact with the clubs and club advisors, Polk said.
Each club is doing it differently with some utilizing Zoom video conferencing, emails, or social distancing face-to-face meets.
HSI STEM Program Coordinator Tasha Morales, who serves as an advisor for the Latin Club, participated in Monday’s Club Rush.
The Latin Club starts the semester with about 20 to 50 students, but as they find other interests and groups on campus the numbers go down during the year, she said. “I think it is good to know your contemporaries and definitely get to know the other students. We recommend it.”
The Latin Club tries to meet bi-weekly to talk about Latin heritage and cultures, the differences and some of the barriers, whether globally or just within the community, and some of the barriers to achieving their education as well, Morales said. The club has also helped countries that were hit with natural disasters by donating supplies.
The students are involved in a lot of good stuff and fun stuff that really celebrates life and culture, she said.