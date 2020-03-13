AVON PARK — South Florida State College President Thomas Leitzel told the SFSC District Board of Trustees that the coronavirus is affecting everyone, including the college.
At Wednesday’s meeting of the Board of Trustees, Leitzel noted the college has daily posts and updates on its website concerning the Coronavirus.
“This is affecting everyone; it is a critical time for us,” he said.
Announcements will be posted to everyone prior to spring break and alerts are ready to go in the event the governor calls to issue a directive, Leitzel said.
SFSC issued an update late Wednesday stating that although the State University System is implementing a process to transition to remote instruction immediately, the Florida College System is operating as normal, as stated by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and Florida College System Chancellor Kathryn Hebda in a recent conference call.
Currently, South Florida State College is proceeding with spring break as scheduled for March 16-20.
“If there are any updates or changes to regularly scheduled classes or events, we will inform the SFSC community through the College’s website southflorida.edu, social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter), Daily Connection, and the Blackboard Connect text messaging system will be activated as appropriate,” Leitzel said.
Leitzel told the Board of Trustees that sanitation wipes have been distributed through all the deans’ offices and are at multiple locations so faculty can use them to wipe off surfaces in their teaching areas. “We are instructing people to wash their hands.”
Hand sanitizer stations have been set up in the lobby of the Alan J. Wildstein Center for Performing Arts, as well.
“It is going to affect us,” Leitzel reiterated.
The final show of the Artist Series (on March 25) was cancelled by the performers — Motown with a Twist/Dancing with the Stars — so there will be refunds to all the subscribers and patrons who purchased tickets, he said.
Two weeks ago the college was informed to start preparing to offer all classes online, Leitzel said. The problem with only having online instruction, is how to do it with occupational and continuing workforce education courses and classes like automotive technology from the DeSoto Campus. It’s difficult.”
The SFSC website includes the following message: “As you head out on spring break, please keep in mind that non-essential international travel is not recommended and if you do travel outside of the U.S., upon return to Florida, a 14-day self-isolation is advised. More information on the Florida Department Health’s guidelines for travel can be found at bit.ly/advisorysfsc.
“If you will not be traveling internationally, but will leave your home, please protect yourself by following the guidelines from the CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by visiting bit.ly/besafesfsc.”