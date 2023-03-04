Meritorious award

From left: Joe Marble and Michael Austin, SFSC Criminal Justice coordinators, with the Meritorious Award.

 COURTESY/SOUTH FLORIDA STATE COLLEGE

AVON PARK, Fla. — South Florida State College’s (SFSC) Criminal Justice Academy was recognized for achieving a perfect audit through the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s (FDLE) Criminal Justice Standards & Training Commission (CJSTC). As a result, Dr. John McLaughlin, director of SFSC’s Criminal Justice Academy, accepted a Meritorious Award on behalf of the College at the CJSTC meeting on Feb. 15 in Lake Mary.

SFSC was one of two training academies out of 42 in Florida that were recognized this year for a perfect audit. SFSC is now certified as a criminal justice training school through June 30, 2025.

