SFSC, Dental Hygiene grads

Upon completing the Dental Hygiene program, these recent graduates become dental hygienists by passing the National Dental Hygiene Board Examination and the Florida State Clinical Licensure Examination.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) honored graduates of its Dental Hygiene program in a traditional pinning ceremony in the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on the Highlands Campus in Avon Park on Thursday, May 4. The graduates had just completed their Associate in Science in Dental Hygiene.

Receiving their pins were Maritza Banda, Danielle Lyn Barnhill, Chenoa Grace Bond, Jeanette Contreras, Baylea N. Dery, David Moises Fernandez-Castanon, Ivy G. Main, Cyntia G. Olvera, Kindall Aynnalee Patton, Maria Tirado, Ashley Elizabeth Tufts, Nakisha M. Whetton, and Kimberly M. Wright.

