AVON PARK — South Florida State College’s Hardee and DeSoto campuses are serving as shelters while all classes at all SFSC locations have been canceled through Sunday, Oct. 9.
Debris clean-up and minor repairs are ongoing, the college reports.
AVON PARK — South Florida State College’s Hardee and DeSoto campuses are serving as shelters while all classes at all SFSC locations have been canceled through Sunday, Oct. 9.
Debris clean-up and minor repairs are ongoing, the college reports.
The Point of Distribution (POD) on the Highlands Campus is operating on a day-to-day schedule determined by Highlands County Emergency Management.
The Hotel Jacaranda has electricity and is open for hotel guests and restaurant patrons.
Also, the Florida Department of Education announced Tuesday that 68 school districts are open for in-person instruction less than one week after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28. Two additional school districts are expected to reopen this week as recovery efforts continue in hardest-hit areas of Southwest Florida.
Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. has been in constant communication with district superintendents, assessing needs and facilitating support for the safe return of all students as quickly as possible. Diaz also visited affected school districts in Southwest Florida over the weekend to assess damage to schools, elevate district needs and coordinate recovery efforts with state and local officials.
School buildings also represent 98% of all hurricane shelters in the state, with 247 schools serving in this vital capacity during and after Hurricane Ian.
Collier and Volusia district schools are scheduled to reopen this week, bringing the total number of open districts to 70, as power-related issues are prioritized by the Florida Emergency Operations Center and utility companies.
The following K-12 school districts are closed until further notice:
• Charlotte County schools
• DeSoto County schools
• Hardee County schools
• Lee County schools
• Sarasota County schools
The department is actively engaged in assisting these districts through coordinated activities with state emergency management officials and providing support for temporary staffing, educational staging facilities, infrastructure and operational needs, as well as logistical support for transportation and basic resources like generators and fuel.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.