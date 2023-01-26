AVON PARK — South Florida State College’s enrollment has increased and street signs will be going up soon on the Avon Park campus.
At the recent meeting of the SFSC District Board of Trustees, SFSC President Thomas Leitzel said the 2022 fall enrollment, including adult education, was up 4.4%.
Spring’s first day (credit) enrollment (Jan. 9) was up 1.43%.
The campus/center numbers (excluding adult education and supplemental) comparing Jan. 9, 2022, to Jan. 9, 2023, show an 8.1% increase at Avon Park, 21% increase at DeSoto, no change at Hardee and a decrease of 9.5% at Lake Placid.
Virtual enrollment was down 2.6% from 1,638 to 1,595 students.
The college is leveling out in virtual education, Leitzel said. He said it may be plateauing after it reached an all-time high during the pandemic when the college was offering virtual classes to 75% of the student body, but it is coming down. He believes virtual may not hold the appeal that it once did when the college was fully operational with virtual classes. He called it a good sign.
He recommended the Board of Trustees consider updating the college’s facilities master plan in coordination with the new president. It was last updated in 2009 so it is time for an update.
Leitzel showed a map of the Avon Park campus with its roads because the County and Sheriff’s Office wants the streets named and the buildings numbered.
The idea was to name the streets after the college’s core values, he said.
The core values are: integrity, service, community, learning, excellence, accountability and responsibility.
The college proposed “service,” but there is already a Service Road in Lake Placid, Leitzel said.
They were going to offer “Saxon Drive” for the road off Lake Glenada Drive that goes into the athletic fields and to the Saxon Field House, he said. But, there is already a Saxon Lane, so they couldn’t use that.
The college’s roads are now named and the buildings are numbered and everything is consistent with the wishes of the Board of Trustees, Leitzel said. “So you will soon be seeing the green street signs installed and everything is GPS accessible so that is a project that is coming along.”
The road that goes in front of the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts Center, and connects to College Drive in two places, is called Enlightenment Circle. The road passes the Tower of Enlightenment, the cylindrical cooling tower with the Keith Goodson mural.
The other road names on campus, from west to east, are: Excellence, Learning, Reliability, Integrity, Community and Accountability.