AVON PARK — Reversing historical trends during economic downturns, state college enrollment has dropped dramatically as the coronavirus pandemic continues to plague Florida, but South Florida State College has an enrollment increase in its credit and post-secondary degree programs.
Student enrollment is down between 5 and 10% at most of Florida’s 28 state colleges, according to St. Johns River State College President Joe Pickens, who serves as chairman of the college system’s Council of Presidents.
The biggest drop is among first-time college students who have recently graduated from high school, Pickens, a former state legislator, told The News Service of Florida.
College campuses were largely shuttered following a statewide shutdown ordered by Gov. Ron DeSantis in March to prevent the spread of the virus. The schools are now offering a mix of online and in-person classes.
South Florida State College (SFSC) is currently experiencing positive enrollment for its credit, post-secondary degree programs for the fall 2020 term. The college is up 2% from last year at this time with 57% of current students attending in person and 38% online with 5% in hybrid courses, which are a combination of online and in-person instruction.
Two fully online degrees, Bachelor of Applied Science in Supervision and Management and the Bachelor of Science in Nursing, are both up 19% and 43.5%, respectively. The Associate in Science in Accounting Technology is up 64.7%, Criminal Justice Technology is up 45.5%, and Nursing is up 18.8%.
Also, dual enrollment, a free program that allows high school students to attend college courses, is up 13.4% for those seeking an associate or baccalaureate degree.
Adult Education at South Florida State College is currently one area that is down in enrollment. Within Adult Education, the General Education Development (GED) program, Adult Basic Education (ABE), and English Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) courses are free to attend for anyone in the community who requires the instruction.
Courses are offered at SFSC’s Lake Placid Center, Highlands Campus, and Hardee Campus, and First United Methodist Church in Sebring.
Due to the pandemic, the Adult Education course format was not easily available to the students through an online modality considering the lack of a computer and limited internet connectivity. Adult Education staff are continually enrolling students depending on their needs and accommodations.
Florida’s enrollment numbers track closely to a national trend, according to a survey by the National Student Clearinghouse. The survey, released in October, found that undergraduate enrollment nationwide had dropped by more than 4% in the fall semester, compared to last year. State colleges were hit the hardest, with a decrease of 9.4 percent, the survey found.
Many people predicted that the coronavirus pandemic and the economic fallout would create a surge in state college enrollment, because colleges are a more affordable and closer alternative than universities for many students, as occurred during the recession from 2007 to 2009.
“But we’re not seeing that at all. In fact, we’re seeing dramatic declines in enrollment,” Martha Parham, a senior vice president and spokeswoman for the American Association of Community Colleges, told the News Service.
State college students are a little older than university students, the majority of them work, and about 15% are single parents, according to Parham.
While there’s no data available yet to explain the drop in college students, experts like Parham offer a litany of reasons.
Many older students who haven’t lost their jobs might be juggling work from home and tending to schoolchildren engaged in distance learning, while struggling to make ends meet. Out-of-work students might not be able to afford tuition and fees.
Having numerous members of a household working or taking classes online can create broadband issues. Some older students aren’t as comfortable with virtual instruction. Students might be waiting on the sidelines rather than risking being exposed to the highly contagious virus and infecting family members.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.