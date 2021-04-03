AVON PARK — South Florida State College is in the initial stages of what could lead to the construction of the first student housing on the Highlands Campus.
SFSC President Thomas Leitzel said, “The South Florida State College District Board of Trustees is in the preliminary stages of exploring the concept of having student residence halls on the Highlands Campus of SFSC.”
No decisions have been made, he added.
The SFSC District Board of Trustees asked staff to prepare a timeline including the steps of what might be involved if the college was to consider working with developers who had an interest in constructing new residence halls, Leitzel said.
“Before any construction begins, the District Board of Trustees would enter into a ground lease with developers since colleges in the Florida College System are not permitted to own dormitories,” Leitzel said.
The college currently houses students at the Hotel Jacaranda in Avon Park through a rental arrangement with the SFSC Foundation, the owner of the Hotel Jacaranda.