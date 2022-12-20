AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) celebrated the academic accomplishments of its graduates with a fall Commencement ceremony held on Thursday, Dec. 15 in the SFSC Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on the Highlands Campus in Avon Park.

Opening the ceremony, Terry Atchley, chair of the SFSC District Board of Trustees addressed the graduates: “Education is about growth, not just about grades. You have adapted and grown during these times, which has enriched you and added to your academic success. All the triumphs you and your fellow classmates shared together have created a remarkable bond and made your path unique. Graduates, as you embark on the next chapter in your lives, remember that SFSC is forever your home.”

