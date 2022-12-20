AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) celebrated the academic accomplishments of its graduates with a fall Commencement ceremony held on Thursday, Dec. 15 in the SFSC Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on the Highlands Campus in Avon Park.
Opening the ceremony, Terry Atchley, chair of the SFSC District Board of Trustees addressed the graduates: “Education is about growth, not just about grades. You have adapted and grown during these times, which has enriched you and added to your academic success. All the triumphs you and your fellow classmates shared together have created a remarkable bond and made your path unique. Graduates, as you embark on the next chapter in your lives, remember that SFSC is forever your home.”
In his presentation to the graduates, Albert “A.J.” Gall, who earns his Associate in Science Degree in Nursing (ADN) to become a registered nurse, said, “Sometimes, life can feel overwhelming. Sometimes you may fail upon trying to accomplish what you were destined for.”
But Gall’s journey brought him to SFSC after years of hesitation to take the first step toward a college education. His mother had been a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and wanted to become a nurse but it never worked out. Gall became infected with his mother’s enthusiasm for the profession and approached the College, and a student advisor encouraged him to apply and make his dream of becoming a nurse come true. Although he experienced a few hiccups in his first class at the College, he stayed the course and became an eager and successful student. Gall aspires to one day become a travel nurse. He also plans to further his nursing career and obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) at SFSC.
“So, graduates, if you ever failed at something you felt driven to do, try again,” Gall said. “You only fail when you give up. I did this for myself, a better life, my two boys, and my family. Look, Momma, I made it! Look, Graduates, we made it! Go Class of 2022!”
Dr. Thomas C. Leitzel, SFSC president, in his final fall Commencement before retiring in June 2023, told the graduates that he is a fan of a website called, “Six Word Stories.” With a six-word story in mind, he said, “After we confer your degrees, I could say, ‘You’re now alumni; make a difference.’ Then I thought, ‘What if you had to write a one-word story, what would that one word be?’”
“My one word to summarize tonight is ‘Proud.’ You can be proud to be graduating from this institution, just like we are proud of you. I’ll offer one final ‘one word’ to you … Congratulations!”
Approximately 344 students will have met the SFSC requirements by fall Commencement. Of these, 23 received their Bachelor of Science in Supervision and Management (BAS-SM), four received their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), 103 received their Associate in Arts, 54 received their Associate in Science, 31 received their State of Florida High School Diploma, 13 received their College Credit Certificate (CCC), and 145 received Career Technical Certificates. In all, 125 graduates crossed the stage wearing academic regalia adorned with variously colored cords and sashes signifying their individual achievements.
Mace bearer and chief marshal for Commencement was Michelle Macbeth, and marshals were Joan Briand, Tom Bush, Rob Hampton, Mlisa Manning, Ricardo Pantoja, Dr. Mintoo Patel, Lena Phelps, Andy Polk, and Tina Stetson.
In addition to Atchley, other members of the SFSC District Board of Trustees in attendance were Vice Chair Timothy D. Backer, Derren J. Bryan, Tami Cullens, Kris Y. Rider, and Patrick “Joe” Wright.