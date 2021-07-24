AVON PARK — A construction firm’s proposal has been selected to build a student dormitory at the Avon Park campus of South Florida State College.
The SFSC Foundation Board approved the ranking of the selection committee that reviewed the two proposals submitted for the project.
At the board’s Tuesday meeting, Foundation Executive Director Jamie Bateman noted that the ranking committee first met on July 13 when the proposals for the student residence facility were opened and reviewed.
The meeting was continued to Monday.
The committee ranked the two firms based on professional qualifications, the proposed project, general business terms/past performance, work plan and finance, which included satisfactory funding in place, sufficient bonding capacity and annual amount proposed to be donated to the SFSC Foundation.
Heartland Development Group had the highest ranking by a unanimous decision by the ranking committee.
The committee had seven members with a top possible score of 100 from each member — Heartland Development Group received 635 points while Short Pants Development received 434 points.
Foundation attorney Bob Swaine said neither firm offered a cost estimate.
According to the proposal, they will do all of the construction and they will operate it by contracting directly with the students for the housing. At the end of the 45-year term the Foundation would own the building, Swaine explained.
The college would lease the property for the building to the Foundation, which would in turn lease it to the developer who would construct the building at its own cost, he said. There would be an agreement between the developer and the college for the internal operation of it, including the maintenance of the building and grounds.
Foundation Board Secretary Bill Jarrett said this is just the beginning.
There have been no negotiations on how the firm is going to build the dormitory or what it is going to look like, Jarrett said.
Swaine said the Foundation will definitely have an opportunity to be comfortable with it before signing off on it.
Foundation Board Member Judge Peter Estrada asked SFSC President Thomas Leitzel if there were any legislative proposals to allow state colleges to build and own dormitories.
Leitzel said they may be able to influence that in the coming years, especially for rural areas, as some of the students travel long distances to get to early classes such as in the nursing program. When there is not a neighboring college within 80 miles, campus housing is important for students.
“There are legislators with great power coming up who are very supportive of the Florida College System who would be able to address the needs to change some things,” he said.
Currently, student athletes who do not live locally are housed at the Hotel Jacaranda, which is owned by the SFSC Foundation. But, the historic hotel requires costly updating and the Foundation is looking to sell it when the dormitory is built.
Athletic Director Rick Hitt said he appreciated this being discussed and the movement on this facility. In his 24 years at the college he has seen projects move forward, he said.
“This is a special one, so we appreciate the efforts of this committee and this board,” he said.
The initial timeline had the dormitory built in two years. The location of the building will be just east of the Criminal Justice Academy building.