AVON PARK — A minor electrical issue has revealed a portion of the Hotel Jacaranda should get a costly electrical upgrade. The South Florida State College Foundation Board looked Tuesday evening to maintain the historic structure for at least two more years when a planned dormitory would be built on the main campus.
The SFSC Foundation acquired the Hotel Jacaranda on Main Street in 1988. The hotel and restaurant would later serve as a college dormitory for primarily student athletes and a training ground for culinary students.
The structure was built in the 1920s and has such notable guests as Babe Ruth and George Burns and Gracie Allen.
While there have been periodic upgrades and maintenance issues at the Jacaranda, the SFSC Foundation Board knew that some upgrades were forthcoming.
Executive Director, Institutional Advancement Jamie Bateman said on Monday there was a lighting issue on the second landing of the staircase, which the board would address at its meeting on Tuesday.
The contracted electrician said the light was connected to “knob and tube” wiring and that a large percentage of the Jacaranda was still operating on this system of wiring. But, she said, the majority of the building is on updated electrical complements.
The electrician provided a rough estimate for replacing the antiquated wiring system at a minimum of $300,000, she said. The areas that needed rewiring included the two dining rooms, the main foyer, a hallway, stairway going to the second and third floor, and the second floor of the hotel.
Foundation Board Secretary Bill Jarrett described the situation as a two-year journey to bring the hotel up to code to make sure it is safe for the next owner or the next 100 years.
The college has possibly two years before the dormitory is built and operational for the students, he said.
City of Avon Park Fire Inspector Clint Culverhouse, who was invited to the meeting, said a few months ago he accompanied an inspector who was hired by the Foundation. There were minor things noted during the inspection, but nothing major.
Being proactive is definitely something that is good because then you get away from any liabilities or issues with any kind of electrical issues, he said. “Obviously, we all know the knob and tube electrical wiring is old and deteriorates and that is why the codes now say you can’t install it anymore.”
Culverhouse said it is not a fire safety issue. “As long as the fire alarm system isn’t affected, then it is fine.”
Foundation Board Member Judge Peter Estrada said they just approved plumbing work for two rooms and there are window problems.
“I would say the list is growing,” he said.
Jarrett said, “The journey for us for the next two years is to put this thing back to some degree of respectability and determine what has to be done and where the funds might come from. The loans and giving might come from people in the community who want to see this treasure stay.”
Foundation Board Treasurer Don Elwell stressed that the electrical wiring in the dorm rooms has already been updated.
“We are not putting student athletes into outdated wiring at this time,” he said. “This is not an emergency, but they are going to act as quickly as possible to make sure this is addressed properly.”
Foundation Board President Tres Stephenson asked, “Do we need to be in the business of owning a hotel and restaurant?”
Jarrett said he has no desire for the college to own the Jacaranda, but a tremendous desire to provide safe housing in 24 months.
It served the college very well for 30 years, but there is a sunset involved, he said.
Those Foundation Board members present agreed that when the dormitory is ready the Foundation should seek a buyer for the hotel.
Also, the Foundation Board approved staff’s recommendation to engage a licensed electrical contractor to analyze the electrical system and provide a scope of work on the necessary improvements of the electrical system. The board authorized the Executive Committee to enter into a contract with one or more electrical companies to perform the necessary electrical work.