AVON PARK —The South Florida State College Foundation received two proposals to construct a dormitory on the Highlands Campus in Avon Park
Marmer Construction, Inc. and Short Pants Development, LLC, both of Sebring, submitted the proposals.
“The SFSC Foundation is excited to receive proposals to construct dormitory facilities on the Highlands Campus,” said Jamie Bateman, executive director of institutional advancement at South Florida State College.
“The two proposals will be opened publicly at a Ranking Committee Meeting on Tuesday, July 13. The committee members will then proceed to review the proposals and evaluate each one based on the stated criteria. A recommendation will then be made to the Foundation Board on July 20 for final approval.”
The proposed location for the construction of a residency/dormitory for students is on College Drive just east of the Criminal Justice Academy building. Student capacity could range from 90 to 110.
The college/Foundation earlier received two unsolicited proposals, from both Marmer Construction and Short Pants Development, to build new dorm facilities, but they had to resubmit for this request.
The Foundation did not prepare a request for proposal, but prepared an informational document indicating it had previously received two unsolicited proposals and asked if any other developers would like the opportunity to propose their ideas or plans for the project.
A committee was formed to review the dormitory proposals comprised of four members of the Foundation board and three members representing the District Board of Trustees.
The Foundation members include: John Shoop, Bill Jarrett, Tres Stephenson and Michael Kelly. On the Trustees side, representatives are SFSC President Tom Leitzel, SFSC Vice President of Administrative Services Peter Elliott and Board Member Terry Atchley.