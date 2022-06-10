AVON PARK — A $60,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County has been awarded to the South Florida State College (SFSC) Foundation, Inc. to benefit part-time students and parents who are attending SFSC in summer 2022, fall term 2022, and spring term 2023.
The grant comes from the Edward K. Roberts Community College Fund, which was established by Roberts as a legacy to support Florida’s community colleges and other charitable organizations. Managed by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, the fund continues Roberts’ vision of making higher education a priority, particularly for those motivated to seek a better life for themselves.
SFSC’s grant funds are designated to aid students who attend college part time and may not qualify for other forms of financial aid and students who are parents, whether single or married. Individual students may receive up to a maximum of $2,500 through the end of the grant period, March 2023. The grant covers tuition, housing, books, childcare, transportation, and needs that would otherwise prevent students from attending college. Recipients are identified by SFSC’s Office of Financial Aid.
“Because of grants from organizations such as the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, the SFSC Foundation can support the educational goals of SFSC’s students,” said Jamie Bateman, SFSC executive director of institutional advancement. “The funds from this grant allow our students to concentrate on their studies and prepare for personally and financially rewarding careers. This grant also addresses the needs of parents. With this financial support, students can achieve their higher education goals.”
For more information, contact Bateman at 863-453-3133 or email foundation@southflorida.edu. For information about the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, visit cfsarasota.org.