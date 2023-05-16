Stetson, Bateman

Tina Stetson, director of financial aid at SFSC, and Jamie Bateman, vice president for institutional advancement and external affairs at SFSC

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — A $90,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County has been awarded to the South Florida State College (SFSC) Foundation, Inc. to benefit part-time students and student-parents who are attending SFSC in summer 2023, fall term 2023, and spring term 2024.

The grant comes from the Edward K. Roberts Community College Fund, which was established by Roberts as a legacy to support Florida’s community colleges and other charitable organizations. Managed by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, the fund continues Roberts’ vision of making higher education a priority, particularly for those motivated to seek better lives for themselves.

