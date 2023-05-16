AVON PARK — A $90,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County has been awarded to the South Florida State College (SFSC) Foundation, Inc. to benefit part-time students and student-parents who are attending SFSC in summer 2023, fall term 2023, and spring term 2024.
The grant comes from the Edward K. Roberts Community College Fund, which was established by Roberts as a legacy to support Florida’s community colleges and other charitable organizations. Managed by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, the fund continues Roberts’ vision of making higher education a priority, particularly for those motivated to seek better lives for themselves.
SFSC’s grant funds are designated to aid students who attend college part-time and may not qualify for other forms of financial aid and students who are parents, whether single or married. Individual students may receive up to a maximum of $2,500 through the end of the grant period, March 2024. The grant covers tuition, housing, books, childcare, transportation, and needs that would otherwise prevent students from attending college.
At least $30,000 of the $90,000 will be allocated for students at the SFSC DeSoto Campus in Arcadia. It will provide scholarships for parents referred through the Parent Resource Center at the DeSoto County School Board, for graduates of DeSoto County High School who participate in the Links2Success program, for recent dual enrollment high school graduates in need of summer session funding support, for Panther Prep participants to cover for-credit courses during the summer bridge program, and any other DeSoto Campus student following the general criteria of the grant.
Scholarship recipients are identified by SFSC’s Office of Financial Aid. Students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for any Pell Grant-eligible programs.
“Because of grants from organizations such as the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, the SFSC Foundation can support the educational goals of SFSC’s students,” said Jamie Bateman, SFSC vice president for institutional advancement and external affairs. “The funds from this grant allow our students to concentrate on their studies and prepare for personally and financially rewarding careers. This grant also addresses the needs of parents. With this financial support, students can achieve their higher education goals.”
For information about the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, visit cfsarasota.org.