AVON PARK — The South Florida State College Foundation dormitory project is moving forward with negations with the developer and preparing to seek proposals from architects for the project.
Jamie Bateman, executive director of institutional advancement at South Florida State College, explained, “Currently, the Foundation is drafting an architect solicitation for the project and is in the midst of final negotiations with the developer.
“We hope to complete negotiations soon which will then initiate the next phase of the project where plans can be discussed and approved. The survey on the property was also recently completed.”
The SFSC Foundation received two proposals for the project with Heartland Development Group receiving the higher ranking, by a ranking committee, which was approved by the Foundation Board in July.
The request for proposal (RFP) stated the dormitory would serve a student population comprised of incoming and returning students, with an average age of 19-24 years. The Foundation currently provides off-campus housing for 80 student athletes.
The Foundation intends to lease approximately five acres of land from SFSC, located between College Drive and Lake Lelia and to the east of the Criminal Justice Academy.
The Foundation will sublease the land to a developer and the terms of the sublease will incorporate the obligations contained within the lease between SFSC and the Foundation.
The duration of the sublease may be long-term and is subject to negotiation, the RFP stated. Pursuant to Florida law, the completed project must be owned by the Foundation at the expiration or termination of any agreement between the Foundation and proposer/developer.
Once constructed, the developer shall maintain rental rates for the student housing at a rate reasonable to area, at an initial rate not to exceed $550 per student, per month, not to exceed 2% increase per annum, the RFP noted.
The cost of construction of the project shall be paid solely by the developer, and shall not be an obligation of the Foundation or South Florida State College.