AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) graduated a class of 11 firefighters and 11 paramedics during an evening ceremony at the SFSC University Center Auditorium at the Highlands Campus on Wednesday, May 18.
Receiving their certification from the Firefighter Minimum Standards program were Nathan Ahrens, Michael Bacevic, Zachary Boyette, Kyle Cooper, Clayton Johnson, Jenna Levine, Rebecca Oser, Rafael Ramos, Ana Saldana, Jorge Santiago, and Chelsea Whitmire.
The Firefighter Minimum Standards career certificate prepares graduates for a career in fire service. A cohort of cadets enroll in the Firefighter I course with the expectation of continuing through to Firefighter II training. Firefighter I training is required for volunteer firefighters. Firefighter II training is required for those who wish to be employed as professional firefighters in Florida.
Receiving their paramedic certificates were Carl Abelard, Alana Akouka, Terry Armstrong, Joshua Arturi, Chastity Bonney, Desmond Coleman, Lecil Deatherage, Jacob Keener, Roberto Morales Jr., Carlos Rivera Jr., and James Simpson.
The graduates had just completed an 11-month college credit certificate course offered through SFSC’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) program. Paramedics work as part of an emergency response team called out to traffic accidents, fires, and other life-threatening situations, providing advanced life support care in a pre-hospital setting.
Darius Livingston ’07, captain of Polk County Fire Rescue, served as the ceremony’s guest speaker. He reminded graduates of important aspects of the role they are about to embrace. “Never forget where you came from,” he began. “You are your own brand, so don’t lose yourself as you meet others.”
He also spoke about the training that each of the graduates received. “Offer the highest quality care to everyone. Don’t allow anyone to lower your standards. Care for others as you would care for your own family.” In conclusion, he left the graduates with, “And, don’t spend up to 20-30 years of your life in this job to not leave a legacy. Make an impact.”
Later in the evening, three students in each program were recognized for special achievement. For fire, Michael Bacevic was acknowledged for having the Highest GPA, and Rafael Ramos was recognized for the Leadership award. Ana Saldana was awarded with Most Heart, the student who showed the most determination and drive.
For paramedic, Jacob Keener received recognition for having the Highest GPA — Lecture, and James Simpson was recognized for having the Highest GPA — Lab. Chastity Bonney was awarded with Most Heart for her dedication and tenacity.
SFSC also offers a 16-week course leading to employment as an emergency medical technician (EMT). EMTs provide entry-level patient care as part of an emergency response team.
SFSC offers a two-year Associate in Science in Emergency Medical Services, which includes training in both EMT and paramedic programs. Upon completing this program, graduates will have the opportunity to work toward leadership positions in EMS.
For more information about SFSC’s public safety programs, contact Chris Fowler at 863-784-7278 or chris.fowler@southflorida.edu.