AVON PARK — During a ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17 in the Alan J. Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on the SFSC Highlands Campus in Avon Park, South Florida State College’s (SFSC) Basic Corrections Academy Class 108 graduated 25 cadets,

the Basic Law Enforcement (BLE) Academy Class 269 graduated nine cadets, and the Cross Over to Basic Law Enforcement Class 363 graduated four cadets.

