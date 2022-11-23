AVON PARK — During a ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17 in the Alan J. Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on the SFSC Highlands Campus in Avon Park, South Florida State College’s (SFSC) Basic Corrections Academy Class 108 graduated 25 cadets,
the Basic Law Enforcement (BLE) Academy Class 269 graduated nine cadets, and the Cross Over to Basic Law Enforcement Class 363 graduated four cadets.
Basic Corrections Academy Class 108 graduates who received Career Certificates were: Ashley Alvarez-Burgos, Quanesha Berry, Dianne Borrero, Jason A. Brown, Nicole Franks Sauvey, Christopher J. Frolich, Michael Gaines, Anthony Garza, Denise Gobourne, Shannon Gould, Daniel Harmon, Shaylynn Hood, Latrent Jones, Katlyn Maharaj, Anthony Mercado, Erick Messer, Raven Pace, Jon-Shea Reed, Angelique Robertson, Gabriel Rosado Negroni, Julio Sanchez Victoria, Caleb H. Smith, Tray’Vis Smith, Keri Taylor Shine (class leader), and Dillon Townsend.
BLE Class 269 graduates who received Career Certificates were: Ryan Barkey (class leader), Garrett Barr, Carlos Castilla, Patricia DeLoera, Donald Fillmore, Jimmy Frazier III, Clarissa Garza, Hannah Gorman, and Gabriela Velasquez.
Crossover Academy Class 363 graduates who received Career Certificates were: Eduardo Lebron Colon, Randall Lowe, James Moore II, and Jose Romero Jr.
During the ceremony, special awards were presented to several cadets. Of the Basic Corrections Academy Class 108, Keri Taylor Shine was honored as class leader, Ashley Alvarez-Burgos as executive officer, Quanesha Berry for Top Academics, and Michael Gaines for Top Gun. For the Basic Law Enforcement Academy Class 269 and Cross Over to Basic Law Enforcement Class 363, Ryan Barkey was honored as class leader and as Top Gun, Patricia DeLoera for Top Academics, and Jimmy Frazier III for True Grit.
Guest speaker for the graduation was Garrett Roberts, general counsel for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Department. Addressing the cadets, he said, “The career you have chosen is a noble one. It is your duty to ensure that it will be respected when you retire just as much as it is today. You will have the incredible opportunity like no other profession to make a true difference and change the lives of the citizens in which you serve. Citizens will call for your help on their worst day. When they think that all hope is lost, it will be your obligation, your sworn duty, to help that person in need. Children will run up to you and look at you like you’re Superman. Act like it. Spend as much time as you can investing in others. But do this while not wanting or expecting anything in return. Think about your legacy. How will you be remembered? Then, act with that end in mind. Be the person who seeks the truth and respects others. Be the person who lives with integrity. Be the person your family would be proud of. Be the protector of those who would be fearful. Be the hero that brings a smile to a child’s face. And, ultimately, be the change that you want to see in this world.”
Upon successful completion of the SFSC 420 contact-hour Basic Correctional Officer Program, students earn a Career Certificate and are eligible to take the state certification examination to become a certified officer.
SFSC’s Basic Law Enforcement Career Certificate program trains students to become law enforcement officers in Florida. By successfully completing the program, they are eligible to take the state certification examination to become certified law enforcement officers. The program runs 770 contact hours or approximately five months full-time or approximately 10 months part-time.
The Correction to Law Enforcement (Crossover) Career Certificate program trains currently employed corrections officers to become law enforcement officers in Florida. Upon successful completion of the program, graduates are eligible to take the state certification examination to become certified law enforcement officers. The program runs 515 contact hours or approximately 10 months part time.
For more information about these programs, visit southflorida.edu or call SFSC’s Criminal Justice Academy at 863-784-7285.