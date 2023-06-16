AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) graduated a class of seven students from its Paramedic program and eight students from its Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program during an evening ceremony at the SFSC Highlands Campus in Avon Park on Tuesday, June 13.

Receiving their Paramedic College Credit Certificates were: Alberto Blandon Argueta, Cameron Cantu, Kyle Cooper, Ronnie Fletcher, Reagan Sherrouse, Christian Soffron, and Daniel Washington.

