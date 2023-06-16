AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) graduated a class of seven students from its Paramedic program and eight students from its Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program during an evening ceremony at the SFSC Highlands Campus in Avon Park on Tuesday, June 13.
Receiving their Paramedic College Credit Certificates were: Alberto Blandon Argueta, Cameron Cantu, Kyle Cooper, Ronnie Fletcher, Reagan Sherrouse, Christian Soffron, and Daniel Washington.
Receiving their EMT College Credit Certificates were: Nathan Ahren, Joshua Faulk, Dalton Johnson, Jhezer Maranan, Mayra Mendoza, Mary Pinon, Parker Riner, and Tyler Simmons.
Six students were given special recognition: Ronnie Fletcher earned the highest GPA for lecture in the Paramedic program, Reagan Sherrouse earned highest GPA for lab in the Paramedic program, Nathan Ahren was recognized for earning the highest GPA for lecture in the EMT program, and Tyler Simmons earned the highest GPA for lab in the EMT program. Two EMT graduates were recognized for showing a lot of heart throughout their program: Joshua Faulk and Mary Pinion.
The Paramedic graduates completed an 11-month College Credit Certificate course offered through SFSC’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) program. Paramedics work as part of an emergency response team called out to traffic accidents, fires, and other life-threatening situations.
The EMT graduates completed the 16 weeks of training, or 300 contact hours, in the program. Upon completion of the program, graduates are eligible to apply to take the Florida EMT State Board Exam. EMTs function as part of an emergency rescue and transportation team by responding to emergency calls through a dispatch system, operating emergency vehicles safely, assessing scenes of accidents or illnesses, setting priorities for treating patients based on their degree of illness or injury, providing pre-hospital emergency care to treat trauma, shock, wounds, and other medical issues.
For more information about any of SFSC’s Public Safety programs, contact the SFSC Advising and Counseling Center at 863-784-7131 or visit southflorida.edu.