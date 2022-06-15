AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) is offering a two-year, 64-credit Associate in Science in Surgical Services at its Hardee Campus in Bowling Green, Florida beginning fall term 2022. This program prepares the student to become a surgical technologist.
Surgical technologists are integral members of a health care team, working closely with surgeons, anesthesiologists, registered nurses, and other health care personnel to deliver patient care before, during, and after surgery. They prepare operating rooms for surgery, sterilize equipment, ready patients for surgery, maintain a sterile environment, and pass sterile instruments and supplies to surgeons during surgery.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the need for surgical technologists is projected to increase 7% by 2029, which is the fastest growing profession averaged for all occupations. The lack of trained surgical services professionals across the United States impacts area hospitals’ ability to adequately staff surgery departments.
The demand for surgical technicians in Florida is high, and no surgical services programs are available in or near SFSC’s service district of Hardee, Highlands, and DeSoto counties. Currently, 1,445 surgical technologist positions are listed on Indeed.com.
To learn more about this program, contact Danielle Ochoa, Health Sciences advisor, at 863-784-7027 or healthsciences@southflorida.edu.