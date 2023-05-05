SFSC District Board of Trustees

At Wednesday’s special meeting of the South Florida State College District Board of Trustees, the board approved an accelerated timeline in its presidential search.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

The search is on again, but now in earnest, for the next president of South Florida State College after a months long process seemingly was for naught with all three finalists withdrawing for personal reasons.

At Wednesday’s special meeting of the SFSC District Board of Trustees (DBOT), Board Chair Terry Atchley said they extend the appreciation and the work that has been done in the presidential search, “as we continue to review and consider applicants for the president.

