The search is on again, but now in earnest, for the next president of South Florida State College after a months long process seemingly was for naught with all three finalists withdrawing for personal reasons.
At Wednesday’s special meeting of the SFSC District Board of Trustees (DBOT), Board Chair Terry Atchley said they extend the appreciation and the work that has been done in the presidential search, “as we continue to review and consider applicants for the president.
“The position remains open as a result of our three finalists, for their own personal reasons, have withdrawn their names for consideration.”
Due to the time constraint, the Trustees will be in control of the search process, he said.
“We may want to consider reviewing our criteria to give weight to leadership skills and experience,” Atchley said.
Atchley proposed the following amended presidential search criteria:
• An earned doctorate or other terminal degree (highest degree in a field) is preferred.
• Candidates must have a combination of credentials and/or experience sufficient to warrant the respect and confidence for a wide range of college constituents.
• Candidates with a variety of leadership experiences are strongly encouraged to apply.
All of the Board of Trustees approved the amended criteria except Kris Ryder, who opposed it without a comment.
“This now puts us into a real-time crunch because of the result of the withdrawal of our three previous finalists,” Atchley said.
Atchley recommended the following timeframe:
• May 10 – Special Board meeting where any finalists for the position would be announced.
• May 30, 31 – Finalists would visit SFSC to tour the campus locations.
• May 31 – The finalists would be interviewed by the Board of Trustees, who would be serving in the role of the search committee to interview and potentially select the next president.
• June 7 – Special Board meeting where the Trustees select the college’s next president.
Trustee Derren Bryan asked about the tight timeline and if June 7 was a hard date.
Atchley said it is if the Board has to consider other options such as establishing an interim position. He explained June 7 will leave only 23 days under President Thomas Leitzel’s leadership.
Trustee Louis Kirschner asked if the search committee could interview the applicants.
Atchley said there is not enough time do go through that process.
“The Board of Trustees will take control in doing the reviewing and analyzing in determining if there are any applicants we would want to deem as a finalist or finalists,” he said.
If something falls through and they don’t have a finalist on June 7 the board will have to figure out a whole new strategy, Atchley said. “We are in a little different timeframe moving forward in a rush, but we want to make sure we get this done to the best of our ability.”
The Board of Trustees unanimously approved the timeline as stated by Atchley.
Leitzel is planning to retire at the end of June.