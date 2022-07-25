AVON PARK — The South Florida State College (SFSC) Library on the Highlands Campus is excited to bring back the celebration of National Coloring Book Day with a Color-In, featuring a daylong coloring party, free coloring pages, and two door prize drawings.
While the Library offers coloring pages and supplies to students and community members throughout the year, this annual event celebrates the fun and mental health benefits that creativity and social interaction bring. Modern times leave few options to de-stress in community-building activities. Coloring ensures that “drawing skill” levels do not limit or exclude anyone.