Carol Mitchell

Carol Mitchell earned her Associate in Science in Nursing at South Florida State College and was one of the student Commencement speakers. She is also the first person in her family to graduate from college.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Carol Mitchell graduated from South Florida State College (SFSC) on Tuesday, May 9 when she earned her Associate in Science in Nursing (ADN). In fact, she was the student Commencement speaker for the 4 p.m. ceremony. She is also the first person in her family to graduate from college.

Over her 45 years, she’s held many jobs — patient care technician, medical secretary, realtor, licensed practical nurse, radiology technician, and even truck driver. Her life took twists and turns but it always came back to the desire to serve and care for others.

Recommended for you