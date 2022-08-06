Editor’s note: For decades, local residents have referred to South Florida State College as “Harvard on the Highway.” Today the Highlands News-Sun kicks off a series of articles that takes a deeper look at what makes this higher education institution one of the nation’s best.
AVON PARK — In June, South Florida State College introduced its new marketing campaign “Your Path, Your Way” that focuses on meeting students where they are and navigating their path to success.
While this is SFSC’s latest way to share its available opportunities for potential students, the college has had a long-time ongoing effort to connect with students from a variety of backgrounds.
The college utilizes strategies to overcome underrepresentation of students.
Many of these strategies are noted in the SFSC’s annual Equity Update.
The equity report notes that female students comprise a larger percentage of the college’s FTIC (first time in college) and overall student enrollments.
The Minority Male Initiative is an annual program that brings Black and Hispanic high school students to campus. This initiative began in 2016 with more than 100 students from all five high schools in the college’s three-district service area (Highlands, DeSoto and Hardee counties).
The program provides high school students with the opportunities to hear and interact with current minority college students and recent alumni. In addition, guest lecturers provide informational and motivational speeches. During the pandemic, this event went virtual.
Each year, one minority student from each of the five high schools in the SFSC district who attends the event receives a first-year scholarship.
College recruiting efforts to reach minority students has increased with the addition of recruiters from the HSI-STEM grant.
The Education Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSI) STEM grant was awarded to improve access to and success in degrees and career fields in science, technology, engineering and math for Latino students in the Heartland Region.
This program is increasing the number of Hispanic and low-income students, the SFSC equity report states.
“SFSC has been an HSI college for almost a decade and is the only rural HSI institution in the Florida College System,” said Dr. Christopher van der Kaay, executive director of institutional effectiveness, planning and technology at SFSC. “HSI or Hispanic Serving Institution is a federal designation by the U.S. Department of Education encompassing accredited public or private higher education institutions with an undergraduate enrollment of 25% Hispanic students or more.”
Each year, SFSC sponsors a College-For-A-Day event to recruit students by showcasing the wide variety of curricular and co-curricular programs available at the college. Students from all five high schools attend.
Minority students make up a sizeable percentage of the attendees, according to the equity report.
The Panther Youth Program provides youth with services that develop and strengthen employability skills.
SFSC’s Farmworker Career Development Program helps migrant and seasonal farmworkers and their dependents overcome educational and employment acquisition barriers. The program has continuously been recognized for exceeding performance measures set for by the U.S. Department of Labor.
In 2022, SFSC is strategizing a new format for minority enrollment initiatives.
This will include more purposeful outreach by inviting current targeted college staff to directly interact at the high school level by visiting schools to help identify students who may be interested to learn more about college, but who may not have otherwise had the opportunity to be identified by the high school.
Students will be invited to the college for a series of workshops focusing on exploring career choices, researching post-secondary institutes, how to apply to college and more.
The overall SFSC student enrollment percentages for 2020-21 were:
• Black — 11%
• Hispanic — 38.6%.
• Other minorities — 4.6%
• White — 45.7%
• Female — 64.9%
• Male — 35.1%
The enrollment figures for the 2021-22 academic year (i.e., the last full academic year) for the Avon Park campus are:
• White — 41.5%
• Black — 9.5%
• Hispanic — 39.0%
• Asian — 3.5%
• Other — 2.5%
• American Indian — .2 %
• Hawaiian — .2%
• Unknown race — 3.7%
• Male — 36.9%
• Female — 61.9%
• Unknown gender — 1.2%
SFSC maintains a comprehensive equity plan that documents the college’s continual efforts to increase diversity among students and employees.
The annual process used to prepare SFSC’s Annual Equity Update entails data collection, analysis and input from several key college faculty, staff and administrators.
The SFSC District Board of Trustees approved the 2021-22 Annual Equity Report on April 20.