Editor’s note: For decades, local residents have referred to South Florida State College as “Harvard on the Highway.” Today the Highlands News-Sun kicks off a series of articles that takes a deeper look at what makes this higher education institution one of the nation’s best.

AVON PARK — In June, South Florida State College introduced its new marketing campaign “Your Path, Your Way” that focuses on meeting students where they are and navigating their path to success.

Recommended for you