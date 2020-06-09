AVON PARK — It’s the usual lull period for South Florida State College’s Performing Arts, but scheduling is being finalized for the upcoming season of shows.
SFSC Director of Cultural Programs Cindy Garren said the shows they present are usually done by the first week in April.
There are no college events nor dance recitals in the Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts, she said. Generally in the past years there has been one show in November and one show in December.
“So we are just planning everything is going to [happen in] January, February, March and April,” Garren said. “We’ve planned a full and vibrant and pretty exciting season for next year.”
Next season’s performers are “kind of set,” but schedules are still moving around she said, for example a show that was scheduled for the first week of January may have changed its touring route and will now be coming in February, she said.
“I am finalizing all of our dates,” Garren said. The Artist Series and Matinee Series are booked and everything is booked for next year.
Garren expects to announce the season’s performance schedule this month.
South Florida State College’s Cultural Programs Department was recently awarded a $10,000 grant through the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) initiative called Grants for Arts Projects.
According to the NEA, Grants for Arts Projects supports “artistically excellent projects that celebrate our creativity and cultural heritage, invite mutual respect for differing beliefs and values, and enrich humanity.”
Cindy Garren, director of Cultural Programs, indicated that the grant was written to focus on local residents.
“A lot of performances are available in our community December to March, but not a lot during the summer months,” she said. “We need to focus on local residents—the people who live here year-round.”
These grants are very hard to get as SFSC competes with larger institutions in major cities, Garren said. She would like to hold two free performances next fall and two the following spring.
Garren said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering performances is difficult. But she has a plan—she would like to stage outdoor performances on the Highlands Campus in Avon Park. “We would be able to accommodate social distancing—we have lots of outdoor spaces, and we have plenty of parking.”
Also, South Florida State College’s (SFSC) Performing Arts was recently awarded a $3,700 Performing Arts Touring Grant from South Arts, an organization that supports artists and arts presenters in nine Southern states—Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
SFSC Performing Arts has been awarded grants from South Arts in the past, including last year’s Artist Series performance of “The Nutcracker,” presented by the South Carolina Ballet. The recent grant will be used to book “Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute” from Nashville, Tenn. for the Matinee Series in March 2021.