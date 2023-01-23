AVON PARK — As in past years, South Florida State College President Thomas Leitzel has received high marks in his annual performance review and with his forthcoming retirement, the board’s praise served as an early final victory lap.
Without identifying who made the comments, SFSC Board Attorney Pamela Carlson read some of the highlights from the evaluation statements from the SFSC District Board of Trustees.
“Team player; great working relationship; outstanding leader; outstanding job; exceeds expectations, strong skills; keeps them informed, no surprises; finest example of intellect, consciousness and dedication,” she said. So as in past years, a really glowing evaluation for the president on criteria one – understanding of and commitment to an effective relationship between the board and president.
On criteria two – ability to work effectively with students, faculty and employees and provide leadership for the college, the comments included, “Respect and admiration and puts students first; recalls names of everyone and situations that occur; innate affinity for all people creates effect communication.”
On criteria three – ability to work effectively with college stakeholders including community leaders, educators as well as local state and national elected officials, the comments included, “Great respect and trust from the community; creates lasting relationships; well known; works well with elected officials; consummate ambassador and builder of solid bridges; servant leader.”
Also very positive, were the comments on the two other criteria – commitment to cultural, ethnic and gender diversity and commitment to active visibility in the community and professional involvement.
The comments included, “Ensures visibility, not just in our service area, but across the state, everyone knows him and he is well respected; he is here, there and everywhere; he keeps SFSC on the radar; his shoes will be impossible to fill; invaluable asset; fantastic team legacy; the best decision this board ever made.”
Carlson said, “Obviously the president has met or exceeded all of the criteria.”
Leitzel thanked the board for its support. He called his work a team effort and said he enjoys working with a fine leadership team.
During each annual performance review, which normally occurs in January, the board considers the president’s progress in supporting college planning and equity goals as well as modifications to the president’s employment contract.
Typically the Board of Trustees adds another year to the president’s employment contract, but Leitzel is planning to retire this year. The college is currently conducting a presidential search.
Leitzel started work as the college’s president on July 1, 2013.
The timeline for selecting Leitzel’s successor would likely have a new president in place on or around July 1, 2023.