While there is much to consider in selecting the right person as a college president, politics seem to be a priority now along with leadership and academic initiatives.
At its April 17 meeting, the South Florida District Board of Trustees were set to select one of the three finalists, who visited the college recently, as the next president of SFSC.
But, the Board of Trustees tabled the decision and scheduled a special meeting.
Was it a difficult decision because all three finalists were equally excellent, or was there a detracting factor in all three candidates, or was it something else delaying the decision?
Sources who wanted to remain anonymous stated the SFSC Board of Trustees received two calls from the Governor’s Office with a recommendation for the new president. The recommendation was not one of the finalists.
The official word from the Board of Trustees was that more time was needed.
The Board of Trustees members contacted by the Highlands News-Sun said they couldn’t speak any further on the matter.
Highlands News-Sun tried to contact the three finalists to ask what they have been told and if they are still in the running for the SFSC presidency.
Only finalist John M. Davis, of Germanna Community College, Virginia, was reached.
He said the visit to SFSC went well, but he declined to comment on his status in the selection process or what he has been told. Davis instead said to contact the SFSC Board of Trustees.
SFSC posted the following announcement on Wednesday, “The SFSC District Board of Trustees at the regular meeting on April 17, 2023, tabled the action to select the next president of the College. The District Board of Trustees will be regrouping and considering its options at a special meeting of the board on May 3, 2023.”
Numerous attempts in the past week have been made to get comment from the Governor’s Office. We have yet to get a response.