South Florida State College

At its regular meeting on April 17, the South Florida State College District Board of Trustees tabled the action to select the next president of the college. The District Board of Trustees will be regrouping and considering its options at a special meeting of the board on May 3.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

While there is much to consider in selecting the right person as a college president, politics seem to be a priority now along with leadership and academic initiatives.

At its April 17 meeting, the South Florida District Board of Trustees were set to select one of the three finalists, who visited the college recently, as the next president of SFSC.

Recommended for you