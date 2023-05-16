Fred Hawkins Jr., a state legislator with little educational experience, is now the anticipated shoo-in to serve as the next president of South Florida State College.
In recent weeks the formal search for the intuition’s fifth president was side tracked with its three presidential finalists reportedly withdrawing and later the SFSC District Board of Trustees announcing Hawkins as the lone finalist. He was not one of the first three finalists.
The Governor’s Office has not responded to questions about its possible involvement in the college’s presidential search, but a former dean of the college, Michelle Roberts, spoke out at the May 10 special meeting of the SFSC District Board of Trustees.
Three “excellent” qualified candidates for the college presidency were selected, who had educational experience and a wide variety of experiences to lead a public institution, Roberts said. “That was discarded arbitrarily at the request of the Governor, who has his own pick of a Legislator or public friend of his own who will be our college president.”
As a state legislator, Hawkins has been a big supporter of DeSantis’s efforts to pull Disney’s self-governing power. He was a sponsor of bills that transferred the power to a board appointed by the governor.
While campaigning for re-election in 2022, Hawkins received the governor’s endorsement.
In South Florida State College’s abbreviated search, after the three qualified candidates withdrew, the minimum qualifications for the position were changed by the Board of Trustees removing the doctorate requirement to allow for candidates who did not meet the higher prior requirements.
The new minimum qualifications stated, “An earned doctorate or other terminal degree is preferred.”
According to his resume, Hawkins has degrees in pre-law and political science from the University of Akron, bachelor of science pre-law and political science, and he is applying to the University of Florida online Master Program.
His resume lists the following as his “education experience” – from April 2016 to present, president/CEO of the Osceola Education Foundation, which included:
• Overseeing a multimillion dollar endowment and scholarship program.
• Manage all programs including the operation of three charter schools.
• Oversaw programs, including Take Stock in Children and Bookmark Buddies.
Hawkins’ public service included serving as a county commissioner on the Osceola County Board of County Commissioners from November 1998 to November 2020 and as State Representative of District 35, St. Cloud in the Florida House of Representatives from November 2020 to present.
He will resign his House seat to serve as the SFSC president.
On Twitter Hawkins said, “Pages turn and new chapters begin. I am looking forward to becoming the next President of South Florida State College. My time as an elected official has been a highlight of my life, especially serving in the Florida House.”
Responding to someone congratulating him, Hawkins said, “Still have to go to the final vote of the trustees, but I’m excited that I’m the only candidate they chose to move forward in the process.”
Hawkins became the lone finalist after the college already went through its traditional months-long extensive presidential search effort, which included the formation of a 25-member screening committee.
The committee was assisted by ACCT Searches, part of the Association of Community College Trustees.
At the end of January, the college had 62 applicants for president.
In February, the Presidential Search Committee met to discuss and select confidential semifinalists and later the committee conducted confidential interviews with the semifinalists.
In March three finalists were named who later visited SFSC for tours of the campuses, interviews and to meet with faculty and students at various functions.
The college president is appointed by the Board of Trustees. The governor appoints those who serve on the Board of Trustees.
A few Highlands County residents remembered Hawkins from new reports of a troubling incident about three and half years ago.
Hawkins was arrested for impersonating an officer from an incident during a home owners association election meeting in St. Cloud in 2019. A security guard’s bodycam video showed Hawkins pushing through a crowd, holding up a badge and stating he was a sheriff and he was about to arrest the security guard.
At the time, Hawkins was serving in his third term as an Osceola County commissioner and was a candidate for State House District 42.
As a county commissioner, Hawkins had a “special deputy” badge, which is mostly an honorary designation and not implying he has the authority of an officer or deputy.
In July 2020, Hawkins was suspended from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
In October 2020, Hawkins agreed at pre-trial to enter a diversion program (impulse control class) that would lead to the dismissal of the felony charge.
Hawkins’ campaign office reported that at a “contentious HOA meeting” Hawkins tried to bring law and order to a volatile situation.