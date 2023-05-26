South Florida State College presidential finalist Fred Hawkins Jr. will visit the college and meet with staff, administration and the public during a two-day schedule of meetings and sessions, May 30 and 31.
The May 30 schedule includes the following:
• 8 a.m. – Tour of the College district including Highlands, DeSoto and Hardee campuses, as well as the Lake Placid Center and Hotel Jacaranda with scheduled stops at each location, providing an opportunity for students, faculty, staff and the community to meet the finalist.
• 4 p.m. – Community Reception (including the spouse of the finalist) with search committee members, SFSC faculty and staff, SFSC Foundation board members, alumni, legislators, and the general public (lobby of the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts).
• 6 p.m. – Dinner with vice presidents, executive assistant to the president, and director of athletics.
The May 31 schedule includes the following:
• 10 a.m. – Open session with faculty, staff, students, and others (University Center, Auditorium).
• 11:30 a.m. – Lunch with leader team and administrative staff.
• 12:30 p.m. – Meeting with Board Chair Terry Atchley.
• 1-3 p.m. – Interview with Board of Trustees.
Hawkins is president/CEO of the Osceola Education Foundation and serves in the Florida House of Representative for District 35, R-St. Cloud.
He became the sole finalist after the three previous finalists had reportedly withdrew. Those finalists were part of a lengthy presidential search process.
Hawkins is now the finalist due to influence from Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to sources who want to remain anonymous.
The SFSC District Board of Trustees plans to select the next president of the college at a special meeting on June 7.