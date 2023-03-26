AVON PARK — South Florida State College has selected its three finalists to succeed Thomas C. Leitzel upon his retirement on June 30, 2023.

In October 2022, the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) was hired by the College’s District Board of Trustees (DBOT) to conduct a national search for the ideal candidate, facilitated by Dr. Ed Massey, consultant for ACCT.

