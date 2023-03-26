AVON PARK — South Florida State College has selected its three finalists to succeed Thomas C. Leitzel upon his retirement on June 30, 2023.
In October 2022, the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) was hired by the College’s District Board of Trustees (DBOT) to conduct a national search for the ideal candidate, facilitated by Dr. Ed Massey, consultant for ACCT.
By Jan. 31, 2023, 62 individuals applied to become SFSC’s next president.
A 25-member Presidential Search Committee comprised of staff, faculty, students, alumni, and community members was formed to narrow the pool of applicants down to 12 semifinalists and then three finalists who were presented to the DBOT on Wednesday for approval.
The approved presidential finalists are:
• Dr. Amy Bosley, vice president for institutional planning, development, and chief of staff at Valencia College in Orlando.
• Dr. John M. Davis, vice president of administrative services at Germanna Community College in Locust Grove, Va.
• Dr. Vicky Wood, president of Washington State Community College in Marietta, Ohio.
Community receptions are scheduled for 4 p.m., April 3, 10 and 12, in the lobby of the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on SFSC’s Highlands Campus in Avon Park for the tri-county community to meet and greet each of finalists.
SFSC’s next president is scheduled to start in their role on July 1, 2023.