AVON PARK — The search for the next president of South Florida State College will reach a key point Wednesday with the names of the finalists being revealed at the scheduled meeting of the SFSC District Board of Trustees.
The Board of Trustees are expected to vote on approval of the presidential finalists as recommended by the SFSC Presidential Search Committee.
On June 30, 2023, South Florida State College’s fourth president, Thomas C. Leitzel, will retire after serving the college for 10 years.
A 25-member screening committee was formed to search for his successor and has been assisted in its work by ACCT Searches, part of the Association of Community College Trustees.
At the end of January, the college had 62 applicants for president.
In February, the Presidential Search Committee met to discuss and select confidential semifinalists and later the committee conducted confidential interviews with the semifinalists.
In April, the District Board of Trustees will announce the next president of South Florida State College, according to the presidential search timeline.
The anticipated approximate start date for the next president of South Florida State College is July 1.