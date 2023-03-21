South Florida State College

The South Florida State College District Board of Trustees will vote on approval Wednesday of the presidential finalists submitted by the SFSC Presidential Search Committee.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

AVON PARK — The search for the next president of South Florida State College will reach a key point Wednesday with the names of the finalists being revealed at the scheduled meeting of the SFSC District Board of Trustees.

The Board of Trustees are expected to vote on approval of the presidential finalists as recommended by the SFSC Presidential Search Committee.

