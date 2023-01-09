AVON PARK — In the search for a new president of South Florida State College. the target date for applications is Jan. 31.
Applications and nominations for the position of president of SFSC are currently being accepted until the position is filled, according to the college’s website.
On June 30, 2023, South Florida State College’s fourth president, Thomas C. Leitzel, will retire after serving the college for 10 years.
A 25-member screening committee has formed to search for his successor and is assisted in its work by ACCT Searches, part of the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT).
The president is appointed by the Board of Trustees and the committee plans to make its recommendation to the board in spring 2023.
The District Board of Trustees (DBOT) has sought input from students, faculty, staff, alumni and residents of the service district of Highlands, DeSoto and Hardee counties.
The Presidential Search Committee will review the confidential applications, interview semifinalist candidates, and identify the final candidates to be submitted to the District Board of Trustees for consideration.
The search timeline shows that on Feb. 15 the Presidential Search Committee will meet to discuss and select confidential semifinalists.
On March 2, the Presidential Search Committee will conduct confidential interviews with the semifinalists. The committee deliberates and forwards the list of finalists to the District Board of Trustees for further consideration.
In April, the District Board of Trustees announces next president of South Florida State College, according to the timeline.
The anticipated approximate start date for the next president of South Florida State College is July 1.
The Search Committee is comprised of the following members: Tami Cullens, Presidential Search chair; Terry Atchley, chair, SFSC DBOT; Eric Bautista, SFSC alumnus; Nick Brooks, community partner; Derren Bryan, SFSC DBOT; Ben Carter, professional staff; Joe Collins, community partner; Teresa Crawford, administrator; Eddie Cuencas, faculty; and Emily Dressel, Student Government Association (SGA).
Also, Isaac Durrance, community partner; Elsie Graves, community partner; Denise Grimsley, community partner; Rick Hitt, administrator; Major Darin Hood, community partner; Bill Jarrett, community partner; Darrell Jensen, SFSC Foundation; Michele Leidel, professional staff; Maday Leon, faculty; Martha Jo Markey, community partner; Asena Mott, administrator; Megan O’Sullivan, SGA; Kris Rider, SFSC DBOT; and Mary von Merveldt, faculty.