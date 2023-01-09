South Florida State College

The target date for applications for the position of president of South Florida State College is Jan. 31.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

AVON PARK — In the search for a new president of South Florida State College. the target date for applications is Jan. 31.

Applications and nominations for the position of president of SFSC are currently being accepted until the position is filled, according to the college’s website.

