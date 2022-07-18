AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) was reaffirmed for accreditation by the Board of Trustees of Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) in a meeting on June 16. Every 10 years, each institution of higher education submits to a comprehensive review of its overall operations, including a site visit by peer evaluators. In the recent visit, SFSC succeeded with no noted recommendations or sanctions. SFSC’s next reaffirmation will take place in 2032.
SFSC’s accreditation encapsulates its four campus locations in DeSoto, Hardee, and Highlands counties and its online programs.
“Maintaining institutional accreditation is essential, and SFSC is proud to be recognized by SACSCOC for the maximum 10-year reaffirmation period with no further documentation or follow-up required,” said Dr. Thomas Leitzel, president of SFSC. “It’s an awesome feeling to receive this high level of endorsement that is directly attributed to institutional quality and full compliance with accreditation principles.”
SACSCOC is the accrediting body for degree-granting higher education institutions in the southern region of the United States, which includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Latin America and certain other international sites approved by the SACSCOC Board of Trustees. The Commission also accepts applications for membership from domestic institutions in the other 39 states, as well as international institutions of higher education around the world. SACSCOC focuses on six core values: integrity, peer review/self-regulation, student learning, continuous quality improvement, accountability and transparency.
