Bateman & Leitzel

Jamie Bateman, vice president for institutional advancement and external relations, and SFSC President Tom Leitzel.

 COURTESY/SFSC

AVON PARK — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis awarded state funds to South Florida State College (SFSC), Florida SouthWestern State College, and State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota on Wednesday in Matlacha. DeSantis presented SFSC President Tom Leitzel with a check in the amount of $618,000 for the college’s Commercial Vehicle Driver and Welding programs.

“We have to make sure we have people with the right training to be able to fill key positions in our workforce and our economy, in particular, things like skilled labor that are really at a premium,” DeSantis said.

