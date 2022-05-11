AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) students were honored for academic excellence and community service during the college’s Annual Student Awards Ceremony on the SFSC Highlands Campus in Avon Park on May 6. Each year, faculty honor students who exhibit talent and exemplary quality that go beyond academic standards.
SFSC student Trent Ferguson was honored with the 2021-22 Joseph E. Johnston/Bette L. McDearman Student Services Award for exhibiting great ethics and character, exceptional academic achievement, and for his contribution to the college and community. Ferguson graduated from SFSC on Tuesday, May 10 and was student Commencement speaker. He plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from the University of South Florida. He holds several jobs in radio and plays drums with a well-known Highlands County band. Blind since birth, he does not let his blindness stop him from accomplishing his goals.
Students who received awards and recognition for participation in the following academic programs are:
Healthcare Management – Taylor McIntyre; Dental Hygiene – Jahirel Gomez; RN to BSN – Jace Masong; Radiography – Rebecca Nadaskay; EMS/Paramedic – Kaley Piggott; Phlebotomy – Joselyn Ramos; Medical Assisting – Breanna Whitt; Mechatronics – Nicholas Blair; Office Education – Sandraeya Butler; Culinary Arts – Devin Giove; HVAC – Aiden Hagarty; Computer Programming – Nathaniel Lethbridge; Accounting – Erik Ontiveros; Education – Ericka Berthiaume; Economics – Alejandro Cruz-Balleza; Political Science – Janelle Hamilton; American History – Rosemarie Klein; Psychology – Brisa Luevano; Freshman English I – Jordan Vazquez; Theater Appreciation – Jordan Vazquez; Speech – Lisa Klein; Calculus I – Andrew Blackwelder Goitia; Calculus II – Noah Roth; Chemistry – Syed Qadri; General Biology – Mya St. Louis.
For more information about South Florida State College and its programs, visit southflorida.edu.