AVON PARK — South Florida State College is moving toward having its first student dormitory built on its Avon Park campus.
The SFSC District Board of Trustees passed a motion Wednesday to formally request the SFSC Foundation, as the Direct Support Organization to the College, to pursue providing residency opportunities on or near the Avon Park campus for the students of SFSC.
The proposed location for the construction of a residency/dormitory for students is on College Drive just east of the Criminal Justice Academy building. Student capacity could range from 90 to 110.
To date, the college/Foundation has received two unsolicited proposals. The proposals are for new dorm facilities.
Highlands News-Sun asked for copies of the proposals, but the college responded and the Foundation currently does not have copies to share.
The original copies were given to the college board members. Once the college or Foundation receives proposals, they become the property of the college/Foundation and are technically open to public record, according to SFSC. However, the Foundation does not have copies to share at this point.
The Foundation is in the process of requesting more, to include the two that were previously submitted.
The Foundation did not prepare an request for proposal, but they did prepare an informational document indicating they have previously received two unsolicited proposals and asking if any other developers would like the opportunity to propose their ideas or plans for this project.
A committee was formed to review the dormitory proposals comprised of four members of the Foundation board and three members representing the District Board of Trustees.
The Foundation members include: John Shoop, Bill Jarrett, Tres Stephenson and Michael Kelly. On the Trustees side, representatives are SFSC President Tom Leitzel, SFSC Vice President of Administrative Services Peter Elliott and Board Member Terry Atchley.
At the Trustees meeting it was noted that under the current timeline construction could start in December.