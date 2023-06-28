South Florida State College

Tuition and fees will remain unchanged in the 2023-24 fiscal year at South Florida State College.

South Florida State College will be keeping its existing tuition and fee rates unchanged in the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year and will be providing pay increases for full-time employees.

SFSC will be implementing a salary increase for all full-time employees of $5,200 per year, effective July 1, 2023 for all administrative, career service and professional employees and Aug. 14, 2023 for all faculty.

