South Florida State College will be keeping its existing tuition and fee rates unchanged in the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year and will be providing pay increases for full-time employees.
SFSC will be implementing a salary increase for all full-time employees of $5,200 per year, effective July 1, 2023 for all administrative, career service and professional employees and Aug. 14, 2023 for all faculty.
Also, the salary schedule includes a one-time, non-recurring, pay adjustment for all full-time and part-time employees in regularly established positions.
The amended College Salary Schedule includes the implementation of the requirements of Amendment 2 with the college establishing a minimum wage rate of $15 per hour.
There will be an increase in overload and adjunct pay of $2.50 per contract hour.
The college will be adding (paying for employee) dental and vision benefits for all full-time regularly established employees.
In April, SFSC Vice President of Administrative Services Peter Elliot said the college had a projected fund balance (for June 30) of nearly $5 million with a fund balance percentage of 13.6%.
Recently, he said the projected ending fund balance for this year has gone down to 11% with the college’s expenditures last month.
“It doesn’t substantively change anything in our plans,” Elliot said. The statutory requirement is an ending fund balance of 5%. A spending plan will need to be submitted to the Florida State Board of Education.