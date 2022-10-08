AVON PARK — South Florida State College will resume classes Monday at all its locations in Highlands, DeSoto and Hardee counties following the closure due to Hurricane Ian.
As conditions are improving, especially in DeSoto and Hardee counties, SFSC will return to full operations on Monday, Oct. 10. Classes at all locations and in all modalities will resume, SFSC President Thomas Leitzel announced recently.
The water is starting to recede in DeSoto and Hardee counties. Road conditions throughout the area merit extra caution as water continues to fill swales and other drainable areas, debris is piled on the roadside awaiting pick up, and restoration crews and debris-hauling trucks are moving throughout the area.
The southern and western portions of the SFSC service area were severely hit by high winds, rain, and river flooding, Leitzel noted. There is damage and destruction throughout the area.
SFSC campus facilities in DeSoto and Hardee will have ceased service as special needs shelters by Friday, Oct. 7, he said. This will allow time for the facilities to be cleaned and reset for classes.
Leitzel provided an update on the affects of the storm on the SFCC campuses and facilities.
The Highlands Campus had the least amount of structural damage and maintained power and internet throughout. The air conditioning and chilled water supply are stable. There are several areas where water intrusion was evident.
These areas are currently being addressed. Staff continues to clear debris. The broken windows have been covered and the window vendor has been contacted to estimate repairs.
The Hardee Campus is running on grid power. The special needs shelter on this campus has been shut down. Belfor Property Restoration inspected the roof and surveyed for moisture. There is damage to a metal building (Lineworker Program Barn).
The DeSoto Campus was still in use on Wednesday as a special needs shelter. The campus is running on grid power and water pressure issues following the hurricane have been resolved.
The Department of Health is in the process of shutting down the shelter and hoped to return the building to the College by Friday, Oct. 7. Belfor Property Restoration is mobilizing to inspect and address any storm-related issues.
The Lake Placid Center, Building 100 has significant shingle loss and water intrusion. Building 400 has roof damage and water intrusion. Belfor Property Restoration is onsite and has water extraction and roof covering underway.
The Crews Center has power and internet with no noticeable damage to the facility.