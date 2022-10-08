South Florida State College

South Florida State College will resume classes Monday at all its locations in Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties. (SFSC Highlands campus pictured Thursday)

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

AVON PARK — South Florida State College will resume classes Monday at all its locations in Highlands, DeSoto and Hardee counties following the closure due to Hurricane Ian.

As conditions are improving, especially in DeSoto and Hardee counties, SFSC will return to full operations on Monday, Oct. 10. Classes at all locations and in all modalities will resume, SFSC President Thomas Leitzel announced recently.

