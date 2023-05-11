AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) marked the end of the 2022-23 academic year with its spring Commencement held in two ceremonies on Tuesday, May 9 in the SFSC Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on the Highlands Campus in Avon Park.

During the 4 p.m. ceremony, SFSC honored recipients of the Associate in Science (AS), Career and College Credit certificates, and State of Florida High School Diploma.

