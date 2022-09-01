South Florida State College

The South Florida State College Foundation intends to lease approximately five acres of land from SFSC, east of the Criminal Justice Academy, for the site of a student dormitory, but the estimated construction cost has yet to be determined.

AVON PARK — The proposed South Florida State College student dormitory is not quite a done deal now with the rising costs of construction materials.

SFSC selected a developer more than a year ago and has a couple of architectural firms available for the dorm design, but now the project is far behind its initial timeline set by the college to build and complete the structure.

