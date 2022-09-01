AVON PARK — The proposed South Florida State College student dormitory is not quite a done deal now with the rising costs of construction materials.
SFSC selected a developer more than a year ago and has a couple of architectural firms available for the dorm design, but now the project is far behind its initial timeline set by the college to build and complete the structure.
Vice President, Institutional Advancement and External Affairs Jamie Bateman said, “Where we are at this point ... we are looking at the cost side of this to see if it makes sense.
She said the Foundation is re-evaluating its needs and the latest on the construction costs. They are also considering what is happening in the search to find materials and the shortages it has already experienced.
“We are still working through where we are at in our game plan, essentially,” she said.
Highlands News-Sun asked Bateman if there have been any cost estimates yet on the dorm build?
“I don’t,” she responded. “And, that is where we are at. That is what we are trying to figure out.
“We are still trying to make it happen and we are excited about the opportunities. But, we still have the logistics to work through.”
The Foundation intends to lease approximately five acres of land from SFSC, located between College Drive and Lake Lelia and to the east of the Criminal Justice Academy for the site of the dormitory.
The SFSC Foundation currently provides off-campus housing for student athletes at the Hotel Jacaranda.
The historic hotel, which was built in the 1920s, has been undergoing updating of some of its electrical wiring and plumbing.