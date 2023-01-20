AVON PARK — The quest to build a dormitory on the South Florida State College Avon Park Campus may involve establishing a new foundation to handle the financial aspects of the project.
A developer for the project was selected about a year and half ago and the college has a couple of architectural firms available for the dorm design, but now the project is far behind its initial timeline set to build and complete the structure.
In September SFSC Vice President, Institutional Advancement and External Affairs Jamie Bateman said, the SFSC Foundation was re-evaluating its needs and the latest developments in construction costs. They were also considering what is happening in the search to find materials amid the shortages it has already experienced.
At Wednesday’s meeting of the SFSC District Board of Trustees, Bateman said the Foundation Board considered two options for the dormitory project.
One option was to put out another request for proposal to find a developer to work within the state parameters of owning and operating the facility and the second option was to explore establishing a foundation with the authority of the expenditures and of owning and operating a dormitory on campus.
The SFSC Foundation did vote to explore establishing a foundation to facilitate the dormitory project, Bateman said.
SFSC Board Attorney Pamela Carlson said generally the idea is the college is not able to own the institution (dormitory) and in order to construct that institution there would have to be a loan, which would be done through a secondary foundation that would hold the bank note. Some of that loan would be repaid through student funds from payment for being in the dormitory.
It was noted that the separate foundation would control the dormitory assets so it would be separated from the college’s general fund and it would provide protection for all three of the parties (college, SFSC Foundation and dormitory foundation).
The dormitory foundation would have a separate governing board.
The SFSC District Board of Trustees approved a motion to explore the next steps in establishing another Foundation, if necessary.
The SFSC Foundation intended to lease approximately five acres of land from SFSC, located between College Drive and Lake Lelia and to the east of the Criminal Justice Academy for the site of the dormitory.
The SFSC Foundation currently provides off-campus housing for student athletes at the Hotel Jacaranda.