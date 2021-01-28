AVON PARK — South Florida State College President Thomas Leitzel has received another very positive report of his performance in his latest evaluation by the SFSC District Board of Trustees.
SFSC Board of Trustees Vice Chair Tami Cullens said Tuesday that each January the Board of Trustees fill out the presidential evaluation. At the same time, the Trustees conduct a board evaluation so the group can have new visions and ways it can improve in providing what the students need.
“So in this aspect with Dr. Leitzel, we not only thought that he met all the expectations this year, but of course exceeded them having to deal with COVID on top of just anything else,” she said. “And, through that we were able to increase our enrollment.”
The satisfaction of the students and the professors was amazing how they felt they were still cared for through it all, she said.
“The biggest thing for all of us was just the fact that it has been a non-stop effort and every time they thought they had something figured out it may have had to be changed in an hour,” Cullens said.
The way his performance was and the way his administrative staff worked together, there was no doubt that the Board would approve Leitzel’s contract extension again, she said. “Great kudos for all that he has done and accomplished this year.”
Leitzel’s three-year contract was extended for another year, through 2024.
Trustees Chairman Joe Wright was unable to attend the most recent board meeting, but he filled out the presidential evaluation form.
“I am very satisfied with Dr. Leitzel’s performance,” he said. “The college had a relatively good year in what was a tough year with the pandemic.”
Enrollment at SFSC was up, which was in contrast to the declining enrollment trend at most, if not all, of the other state colleges, Wright said.
“We are really reaching out to our students and prospective students and dealing with it well under extremely trying circumstances and that is what really stands out to me,” he said.