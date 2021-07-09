AVON PARK — There is no impending departure or retirement of South Florida State College President Thomas Leitzel, but the college’s District Board of Trustees wants to be ready come time to search for a new president.
The Board of Trustees’ annual organizational meeting will be held July 14, when the Board will nominate and vote on who will fill its chair and vice chair positions.
At a recent Board meeting, Tami Cullens asked the Board to take into consideration whomever is nominated for the vice chair position will be chair during the presidential search.
Also, at that recent meeting, Board Chair Joe Wright said SFSC has had three outstanding presidents and that raises the bar for the trustees when selecting a new president when the presidential search begins.
Wright told Highlands News-Sun on Thursday there has been no announcement about Leitzel.
It is kind of like big company CEOs, when you look at the average tenure, it is about 10 years and Leitzel has been at SFSC for about eight years, he said.
Leitzel started working as the SFSC president on July 1, 2013.
Wright noted that he and Leitzel are about the same age, an age at which many retire, but nowadays that is not always the case.
“We are planning ahead because sometime in the next year or two he will be coming up on his 10th anniversary,” Wright said. “I never knew Dr. [Catherine] Cornelius’ predecessor, but when you look at Dr. Cornelius, Dr. [Norm] Stephens and now Dr. Leitzel, we have been blessed with at least three outstanding college presidents and we certainly want to continue that excellence for whomever Dr. Leitzel’s successor might be.
“That is why we are planning well in advance.”
Wright noted he was a new trustee during the search process for Leitzel. During that search a consultant was used and Wright believes they used the same consultant that found Dr. Stephens, as well.
The search has to be planned with a defined process, he said.
The Board of Trustees actually hires the president, Wright noted. In finding Leitzel, the process included a search committee that was comprised of some members of the Board of Trustees and representatives from faculty and administration.
“You need input because it has got to be the right fit,” he said.
When the college opened in August 1966, William A. Stallard was its first president. Catherine P. Cornelius became SFSC’s second president in July 1984. In September 2002, Norman L. Stephens, Jr. became the college’s third president. Leitzel succeeded Stephens.