AVON PARK — On Feb. 18, 15 South Florida State College (SFSC) students presented research at the 2023 Florida Undergraduate Research Conference (FURC) at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens.

FURC is an annual multi-disciplinary conference open to all undergraduate researchers in Florida where students present their research in a poster forum. The conference provides students with networking opportunities, workshops, and professional development programs.

