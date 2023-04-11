AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) students presented research at the 86th annual meeting of the Florida Academy of Sciences that was held on Friday, March 10 in Lakeland. Florida Polytechnic University hosted the annual meeting.
The Florida Academy of Sciences was founded in 1936 and is the Florida Affiliate of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. The Academy sponsors the Florida Junior Academy of Science to encourage young scientists; publishes the quarterly journal, “Florida Scientist”; and sponsors an annual meeting to give members an opportunity to present papers, honor their peers, and participate in multidisciplinary scientific exchanges.
Although most undergraduate researchers presenting at the Florida Academy of Sciences meeting were from state or private universities, SFSC students came from one of two Florida state colleges that made presentations— including Indian River State College.
“In undergraduate research, students work on real world problems and present their findings in regional, state, and national conferences,” said Dr. Kate Calvin, SFSC chemistry instructor. “There are so many opportunities for growth, acquiring new skills and confidence, plus opening doors to future success.”
“Undergraduate research is important to us at SFSC,” she said. “It provides students the opportunity to work with mentors and develop skills that pave the way to achieving students’ future goals. The sky is the limit!”
During the meeting, SFSC student Stephanie Basulto won first place for Outstanding Presentation for an Environmental Chemistry Undergraduate Poster for the research project, “Preliminary studies on the effectiveness of industrial hemp as a phytoremediator of polluted water bodies.” Her teammates on the project were Sara Arnan, Nylla Wilder, and Jenna Gutierrez. Their faculty mentor is Calvin.
Other SFSC student scientific research presentations given at the FAS meeting were:
• “Evaluating the Role of the Melatonin in Thyroid Cancer Cell (MDA-T41): Apoptosis and Metabolism Modulation” by Angela Huang. Faculty mentor: Dr. Daniel Sanches, chair, Natural Sciences, and biology instructor.
• “Oral Microbiome as a Risk Factor for Cardiovascular Disease” by Christopher Colon, Xander Farrow, Colten Meier, Devam Patel, and Rafael Rimoldi Ibanez. Faculty mentor: Dr. Mintoo Patel, biology instructor.
• “The Role of Microbiota in Gingivitis” by Ean Chen, Jermaine Torralba, Mikhos Torralba, and Mikylla Torralba. Faculty mentor: Dr. Mintoo Patel, biology instructor.
• “GC-MS Profiling of Bioactive Compounds in Ziziphus Celata” by Toby Ellison, Luc Alfred, Emily Boyette, and Sarah Arnan. Faculty mentor: Dr. Kate Calvin, chemistry instructor.
Dr. James Hawker, dean of Arts and Sciences at SFSC, attended the meeting as a Florida Academy of Sciences councilor-at-large and served as a judge of oral presentations and posters.
For more information about undergraduate research at SFSC, contact Hawker at 863-784-7329 or james.hawker@ southflorida.edu.