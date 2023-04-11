Stephanie Basulto

Stephanie Basulto, left, SFSC student undergraduate researcher and first place poster presentation winner at the Florida Academy of Sciences annual meeting

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) students presented research at the 86th annual meeting of the Florida Academy of Sciences that was held on Friday, March 10 in Lakeland. Florida Polytechnic University hosted the annual meeting.

The Florida Academy of Sciences was founded in 1936 and is the Florida Affiliate of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. The Academy sponsors the Florida Junior Academy of Science to encourage young scientists; publishes the quarterly journal, “Florida Scientist”; and sponsors an annual meeting to give members an opportunity to present papers, honor their peers, and participate in multidisciplinary scientific exchanges.

