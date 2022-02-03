AVON PARK — South Florida State College will be upgrading 10 classrooms for enhanced remote learning and also making significant upgrades to its Clinical Nursing Lab.
The classroom upgrades are designed to support students and faculty in a remote learning environment and enable the college to respond to future natural disasters such as hurricanes and pandemics in a more effective manner.
SFSC Vice President of Administrative Services Peter Elliott said the information technology infrastructure upgrade will provide a pathway to switch to remote learning if necessary or even to engage in a more robust technical portion of the learning.
The college engaged with CCS Presentation Systems, Orlando, to assess the classrooms and convert them into what is called a HyFlex Tech classroom, which will have a presentation camera, video displays and the ability to do both in-person and remote instruction, he explained.
The cost for this is over half-a-million dollars, so it requires approval by the Board of Trustees, Elliott noted.
The SFSC District Board of Trustees gave its unanimous approval to the project.
The funding comes from part of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF) appropriated as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
The college can use HEERF funds for any other costs for computer system upgrades that are reasonably related to “significant changes to the delivery of instruction due to the coronavirus.”
Also, the college received an appropriation of $1 million to fund upgrades in the Clinical Nursing Lab, Elliott said.
The SFSC Clinical Immersion Center for Health Sciences Education, as funded by the Florida Legislature (2020-2021), is in the process of upgrading its current technology as well as purchasing and installing additional simulation equipment.
The equipment purchase will provide a significant portion of the transformation of the current skills laboratory space into a center wherein simulation-enhanced learning and other innovative technologies will be utilized to prepare students across the health science disciplines for contemporary healthcare settings.
The goal of the center is to strengthen the talent pipeline by providing opportunities for students and area healthcare providers to advance their level of education in an effort to achieve and maintain a high level of expertise.
The District Board of Trustees unanimously approve an agreement with Laerdal Medical Corporation to purchase equipment, maintenance and professional development services.