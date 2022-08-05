AVON PARK — South Florida State College Vice President for Academic Affairs and Student Services Sid Valentine has accepted a position out of state and will be leaving SFSC this month.
A notice from SFCC President Thomas Leitzel states that Valentine will begin his new duties on Aug. 15 as president of Lamar Institute of Technology in Beaumont, Texas.
Lamar Institute of Technology is a member of the Texas State University System, which consists of seven institutions from the Big Bend Region to the Gulf Coast.
A press release from Texas State University System stated Valentine was the sole finalist in the Lamar Institute of Technology presidential search.
Leitzel named Michele Heston to the position of interim vice president for academic affairs and student services, the position that Valentine currently holds. Heston will begin her new position on Aug. 15.
Leitzel said Heston is very well prepared to assume the responsibilities in this new role.
“We can be assured that Dr. Heston will discharge her duties with the highest degree of professional competence,” he said. “Also on Aug.15, Dr. Kathleen Cappo will serve as the interim dean for health sciences, the position that Dr. Heston currently holds.
“I offer my most sincere congratulations to Dr. Valentine. Lamar is fortunate to get a very capable person to lead their organization, and in my opinion, Dr. Valentine is ready for the challenges of a presidency. Lamar Institute of Technology is accredited by SACSCOC to award associate degrees.”
Leitzel said Valetine will be missed at SFSC.
“In his seven years, he has made a discernible impact in his senior leadership role,” Leitzel said. “I am grateful for his service and I wish him the very best in his new position.”