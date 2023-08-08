Frederick Shegog

Frederick Shegog, founder and CEO of The Message LLC, will be the guest speaker at South Florida State College’s Convocation on Monday, Aug. 14.

 COURTESY PHOTO

South Florida State College (SFSC) will welcome Frederick Shegog, founder and CEO of The Message LLC, at its annual Convocation on Monday, Aug. 14. Shegog will present his talk, “What is Your Legacy?”, to SFSC faculty, staff and administration, about his personal transformation from homeless to high honors.

“We are excited and grateful to have Freddy Shegog join us for Convocation,” said Dr. Michele Heston, vice president for academic affairs and student services at SFSC. “His message is both inspiring and hopeful, and although faculty and staff at SFSC regularly nurture and encourage our students, Mr. Shegog’s recommendations would further enhance our relationships with students as we begin the 2023-24 academic year.”

Recommended for you