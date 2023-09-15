SFSC Foundation Board of Directors

From Left: South Florida State College Foundation Assistant Treasurer Teresa Vorous, SFSC Vice President of Administrative Services Peter Elliott, SFSC President Fred Hawkins, Foundation Board Member Robert Duncan, Foundation Executive Board Secretary Michael Kelly, at the South Florida State College Foundation Board of Directors meeting Tuesday at The Hotel Jacaranda.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

A year ago, South Florida State College had its 10-year accreditation reaffirmed, but now the college will have to go through another accreditation process.

SFSC President Fred Hawkins informed the SFSC Foundation Board on Tuesday that the college will be going through a new accreditation process that may cost up to $200,000.

Recommended for you