A year ago, South Florida State College had its 10-year accreditation reaffirmed, but now the college will have to go through another accreditation process.
SFSC President Fred Hawkins informed the SFSC Foundation Board on Tuesday that the college will be going through a new accreditation process that may cost up to $200,000.
After the Foundation Board meeting, Highlands News-Sun asked Hawkins about the new accreditation.
It was passed by the Legislation and he voted on it in a committee last year, he explained.
Hawkins was a member of the Florida House of Representatives and was vice chair of the Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee.
It is a more stringent process, but it gives a higher standard when you get it, he said. It would make the college’s degrees and programs more valuable to the students.
The college will set aside $200,000 for the accreditation process, but it may not use all of it, he said. “Every step along the way has a cost to it we are finding out.”
The accreditation review will be performed by the Higher Learning Commission.
There was a lot of debate back and forth when legislators discussed the issue, but this is what the state has set for the colleges to go through, Hawkins said, noting there was a lawsuit on accreditation between the State of Florida and the Federal government/Biden administration.
Once that lawsuit was settled the first college did get its accreditation, he said.
In June, contending that higher-education accreditation agencies wield “near limitless power” over colleges and universities, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a lawsuit alleging federal laws and policies are unconstitutional.
The Texas Public Policy foundation reported Wednesday that the Trump administration abolished the regional (accreditation) quasi-monopolies, and shortly thereafter, the State of Florida required its public colleges to switch away from a particularly abusive accreditor.
The Biden administration tried to prevent switching, spurring a clash between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Biden. Gov. DeSantis recently won the fight, noting that “The Biden Administration backed down and allowed a Florida college to seek new accreditation.”
Before these latest accreditation developments, it seemed like SFSC was set for a long time, according to a July 14, 2022 press release from the college:
“South Florida State College was reaffirmed for accreditation by the Board of Trustees of Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) in a meeting on June 16, 2022.
“Every 10 years, each institution of higher education submits to a comprehensive review of its overall operations, including a site visit by peer evaluators. In the recent visit, SFSC succeeded with no noted recommendations or sanctions. SFSC’s next reaffirmation will take place in 2032.”
According to the Higher Learning Commission, HLC is an institutional accreditation agency that accredits degree-granting colleges and universities that are based in the United States.
Institutional accreditation validates the quality of an institution as a whole and evaluates multiple aspects of an institution, including its academic offerings, governance and administration, mission, finances, and resources. HLC’s accreditation includes all degree levels as well as onsite and online course delivery. Institutions of higher education in the United States may also seek accreditation through specialized or programmatic accreditation agencies, which accredit programs, departments or schools within a college or university.