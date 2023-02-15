SGA

Some of the Lake Placid High School Student Government Association. The club will be recycling textiles next week. From left: Lidia Reducindo, Allie Brouwer, Dania Barajas and Aubrey Louque.

 COURTESY PHOTO

LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid High School Student Government Association (SGA) is recycling textiles and is inviting the public to join them. The recycling campaign is part of the Environmental Concerns committee project.

A metal recycling box for clothing and shoes will be placed Feb. 21 near the tennis courts on Green Dragon Drive in front of LPHS. American Textile Recycling Services out of Orlando will collect the box on March 7.

